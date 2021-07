The 2021 Ford F-150 ushers in the latest generation of F-150 pickups, but that doesn't mean it's entirely new. Reliability and durability are major pickup selling points, so things that aren't broken don't get fixed. For that reason, it's not uncommon for a redesigned truck to use carryover engines and transmissions from the previous model, and that's exactly the case with this 2021 Ford F-150 XLT and its 2.7-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V-6 and 10-speed automatic transmission.