Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Recovery continues as reflation narrative gathers support

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. Price action across financial markets was largely subdued Wednesday as moves across equities, bonds, treasury yields, and most major currencies were limited to a narrow trading handle. In this environment commodities firmed with copper climbing over 2% and oil edging over $75 a barrel. With commodity currencies outperforming, the Australian dollar continued to recover the post FOMC sell-off, advancing beyond 0.7550 to test 0.76 US cents. Markets largely ignored reports that Sydney would introduce new COVID-19 restrictions, instead trusting in the government's ability to squash previous outbreaks. With little of note on today’s macroeconomic docket, our attentions remain with ongoing central bank commentary and the rejuvenation of the reflation narrative. Confidence is returning, following last week's dramatic correction, and we expect a measured and steady AUD recovery through the days, weeks, and months ahead. That said, the emergence of the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus poses a significant risk to our bullish outlook. As the UK grapples with a fresh wave of infection a significant spillover into mainland Europe, a new outbreak could derail hopes of recovery through the latter half of the year and into 2022, unseating the global economic engine and dampening demand for the AUD.

www.fxstreet.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reflation#Treasury#Australian#Fomc#Pmi#British#Jpy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Related
Economyaustinnews.net

China's recovery broadens as economic activities continue to normalize: WB

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's recovery has broadened as its economic activities have continued to normalize under the country's effective suppression of COVID-19, the latest report published by the World Bank (WB) said on Tuesday. The WB forecast China's economic growth will be at 8.5 percent in 2021. Supported...
Businesslexblog.com

Supporting the African aviation market to recovery

As with the rest of the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has not been kind to African aviation industry stakeholders. To paint a broad picture of market performance, the African Airlines Association’s (AFRAA) recent report noted a 50% drop in capacity since April 2019 with the continent facing greater declines in 2020 in passenger numbers, seats offered and aviation-related jobs than the worldwide average[1]. The continent also faces the twin challenges of limited financing options and difficulties with current policies. However, despite these challenges, there are positive aspects to the market’s recovery and opportunities for sustainable growth. There are several initiatives available to market participants and governments to counter the difficulties in the current operating environment, if these are adopted. Opportunities also abound in this unsaturated market for regional growth and in air cargo.
EconomyFXStreet.com

AUD/USD: The commodity story remains super supportive for the aussie – Westpac

The Australian dollar’s strong support from commodity prices produces fair value estimates in the mid-0.80s yet recent price action has been in the mid-0.70s. What’s more, the reverberations from the FOMC keep a lid on the aussie, around say 0.7645, but support around 0.7500 looks solid given equity rebound and resilient commodities, according to economists at Westpac.
Businesspowderbulksolids.com

US Chemical Industry Rebounds as Global Recovery Continues

Key US chemical industry metrics will be higher this year as important end-use markets and export customers recover from the pandemic-related recession, according to the American Chemistry Council’s (ACC) Mid-Year 2021 Chemical Industry Situation and Outlook. Chemical industry production volumes, shipments, and capital spending will rebound from the economic and...
BusinessShareCast

UK economic recovery continues but inflationary pressures build - PMI

The UK’s economic recovery continued in June, research published on Wednesday showed, prompting a record hike in employment, but inflationary pressures gathered pace. The IHS Markit flash UK composite output index was 61.7 in June. That was down on May’s final reading of 62.9, and was marginally below consensus for 61.5. But it remains among the fastest rates of expansion seen since the series began in January 1998.
Businessmanulifeim.com

The transitory inflation narrative continues … but is it real?

Transitory? I don't think that word means what you think it means ... As a student of the financial markets, watching the response to the U.S. inflation data released on June 10, with the 10-year Treasury yield falling, was fascinating. As I started to draft this note, I paused and decided to take some time to review the data, think about inflation, where it’s going and what the market might be thinking about. Two months ago, if someone had suggested after a 5% Consumer Price Index (CPI) year-over-year (YOY) print that the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield would fall to 1.43%, from a high in March of 1.74%, I would’ve said, “Possible, but highly unlikely.” And yet here we are. Following the inflation number for May that exceeded consensus expectations of 4.7%, the 10-year yield fell.
Economyinvesting.com

Mexican economy grows nearly 25% in May as recovery gathers steam

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 24.8% in May compared with the same month last year, as a recovery from a slump induced by the coronavirus pandemic gathered pace, a preliminary estimate published by national statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday. A breakdown of the figures showed that secondary...
EconomyICIS Chemical Business

Singapore trade recovery to continue after May NODX growth

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's external-facing industries including petrochemicals are expected to benefit from the continued recovery in global demand and higher oil prices after posting strong growth last month. The country's exports of petrochemicals rose by 55.7% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.41bn in May, supporting the overall growth in...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Economic Recovery to Continue in Second Half But at Slower Pace

After a blistering first half recovery from the pandemic, what does the U.S. economy have in store for the second half?. The answer to that question will depend on many factors that have yet to play out. With more than half of Americans fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, how many...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD steady in face of higher US inflation

AUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar enjoyed a modest uptick through trade on Thursday, buoyed by a downturn in US 10-year treasury yields and a softer US dollar. The AUD moved off intraday lows at 0.7720 to extend beyond 0.7750 and touch session highs at 0.7758 overnight. Currency markets largely ignored the US CPI data release despite another alarmingly high print. Headline inflation rose 5% year on year, well beyond the Fed’s target band, however closer analysis of inputs showed the primary drivers behind the steep increase in prices was an uptick in costs across areas strongly linked with the re-opening economy, suggesting price pressures may indeed be transitory. With investors driving treasury yields toward 3-month lows and chasing equities to fresh record highs, it appears markets are backing the Fed’s current view and are pricing in long run accommodative monetary policy. While the AUD remains firmly range bound, easing inflation fears open the possibility of a shift in narrative back toward long-run risk on optimism. We still expect domestic macroeconomic outperformance and stronger commodity prices will help drive the AUD toward 0.80 by the end of the year.
EconomyFXStreet.com

China: PMIs decline, PBoC comfortable with USD/CNY trading range above 6.40 – TDS

China's PMIs slipped in June, with both the manufacturing and services PMIs softening, the latter more sharply. As a result, the composite PMI fell. However, all remained in expansion. Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia and Europe Strategist at TD Securities, thinks PBoC is also comfortable with the current CNY trading range above USD/CNY 6.40.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Dollar bulls may continue as inflation rises

A key inflation indicator that the Federal Reserve uses to set policies rose 3.4% in May from a year ago, the fastest increase since the early 1990s, according to data released last Friday. With a higher inflation leading to an unexciting stocks market, this may give dollar some support in the coming weeks.
Constructionbuildingproducts.co.uk

UK Construction industry recovery gathering momentum

The overall outlook is positive, project-starts up 5% on Mar-May 2021, and up 49% on lockdown-disrupted 2020. The value of major projects starting on-site rose by 7% against the previous three months in 2021. Contract awards up 77% in value on 2020, and 8% on 2019. The value of work...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Where are the Central Bank's positioned as we enter July?

The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. Reserve Bank of Australia, Governor Phillip Lowe, 0.10%, Meets July 14. Once again the June 01 RBA meeting was uneventful. No rate hikes expected until actual inflation is within the 2-3% range and supportive monetary conditions (low rates etc) are to be maintained in order to support a return to full employment and for inflation to be consistent with this target. The labour market is not expected to be tight enough to spur higher age growth (and therefore inflation with it) until 2024. So, on hold with rates until 2024 is the mantra. The RBA noted that significant outbreaks of the COVID-19 virus remain, but as more people get vaccinated this risk should fade. The RBA still sees inflation in underlying terms remaining low and underneath the central bank targets. The economic recovery is stronger than earlier expected and is forecast to continue. The Bank’s central scenario is for GDP growth by 4.75% and 3.5% over 2022. Progress in reducing unemployment has been faster than expected with unemployment expected to drop to around 5% by the end of this year.
Markets101 WIXX

Citi CFO Mason warns of mixed year for bank even as recovery continues

(Reuters) – Citigroup Inc’s finance chief Mark Mason on Tuesday predicted a strong economic recovery this year as more people get vaccinated, but cautioned that may not translate into better profits for the bank because of a slowdown in institutional businesses and higher expenses. “It’s been a consumer-led recovery,” the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's yuan dips as Fed tightening worries lift dollar

SHANGHAI, June 28 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened on Monday as the U.S. dollar held firm on persistent investor expectations that inflation in the world's largest economy could push the Federal Reserve to tighten monetary policy. Investors remained worried after data last week showed the so-called core PCE price index, the Fed's favourite gauge of inflation, jumped 3.4% on-year in May, the largest gain since April 1992. But traders and analysts said they expect a quiet week for the yuan ahead of the centenary of the founding of China's Communist Party on Thursday. "The dollar index isn't going to be too weak while the Fed discusses tapering quantitative easing. But the yuan is also relatively stable ahead of the big day ... Later we'll need to keep an eye on non-farm payrolls," said a trader at a foreign bank. U.S. non-farm payrolls data, which will give investors further insight into the state of that country's economic recovery, is due for release Friday. Before the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan's daily midpoint rate at 6.4578 per dollar, its firmest level in a week, after the currency strengthened on Friday. Spot yuan opened at 6.4610 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4623 at midday, 73 pips weaker than Friday's late session close. The offshore yuan softened to 6.466 per dollar from a close of 6.4550 and the global dollar index rose to 91.845 from the previous close of 91.767. Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said that the PBOC was being "supportive" ahead of the Communist Party centennial, and that its recent increase in daily cash injections were helping to keep liquidity conditions stable. On Monday, the PBOC injected a net 20 billion yuan through its regular open market operations for the second consecutive trading day, after breaking a nearly four-month uninterrupted streak of 10 billion yuan daily injections on Friday. Friday's injection pulled the volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark interbank market seven-day repo to 1.5250% on Friday from 2.3118% on Tuesday. On Monday, the rate edged up to 1.5566%. But Cheung said market dynamics following the centenary are uncertain, and questions over China's growth momentum could weigh on the yuan. "Local hard data flow had been moderating and (the) China growth picture appears to remain uneven, with the slow recovery in consumption," he said, adding that export growth will also face downward pressure as supply chains in Southeast Asia normalise. The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4578 6.4744 0.26% Spot yuan 6.4623 6.455 -0.11% Divergence from 0.07% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.02% Spot change since 2005 28.07% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.78 97.83 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 91.845 91.767 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.466 -0.06% * Offshore 6.6314 -2.62% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Businessfa-mag.com

We Expect The Reflation Rally To Resume

• U.S. retail sales growth declined in May (-1.3%), led by building materials and motor vehicles, but still remains positive compared to pre-pandemic trends. • Initial jobless claims rose for the first time in nine weeks, advancing 37,000 to 412,000. • Volatility picked up, with the VIX rising above 20...
Stocksinvesting.com

Reflation Goes Off The Rails

The dominant theme in trading in 2021 was reflation, but that rested on the Fed letting prices run hot. On Wednesday, that was upended and so were bets on inflation in a sharp move lower in commodities. The reflation trade unwound in a messy past few days. First, it was...
Businessthewealthrace.com

Futures Drop as Reflation Trade Continues Unwind: Markets Wrap : stocks

U.S. fairness futures fell, extending a bout of volatility ignited without warning hawkishness on the Federal Reserve that could be exacerbated Friday by the mass expiration of inventory choices. Commodities slumped and the greenback touched a two-month excessive. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Common slid about 0.7% as buyers...