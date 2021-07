Dozens of looters moved into Afghanistan's Bagram Airfield just hours after U.S. troops vacated the airfield after a nearly 20-year occupation. The district administrator for the town of Bagram, Darwaish Raufi, told the Associated Press that since the troops' departure was not coordinated with local officials, the airfield's gates were not secured. This allowed looters to unlawfully enter before Afghan forces could secure the airfield. "Unfortunately the Americans left without any coordination with Bagram district officials or the governor's office," Raufi said.