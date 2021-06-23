Cancel
The Break Presents – Dro Kenji

By Robby Seabrook III
If a positive opportunity arises, it's best to just take it and see where it leads. Just two years ago when he was 17, Dro Kenji did just that. At the time, the South Carolina native had never made a song, but he decided to give music a try because his friends were doing the same. The trumpet and piano were among the instruments he played before picking up the mic. One Audacity-crafted song later, and he was committed to rapping and singing. Style-wise, Dro tends to rap and harmonize about the ups and downs of love and dating, especially as he becomes more popular and successful in music. His hooks are potent. According to Dro, he makes music that comes "from the inside of my soul."

