Crypto stabilization ahead?

By
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat looked like a technical collapse in crypto prices on Tuesday turned into an improbable turnaround with bitcoin finishing higher. In FX, last week's US dollar rally continued to unwind with a growing chorus of Fed speakers underscoring patience before making any moves on a taper. Ashraf cautions us to watch the renewed outperformance of Tech stocks vs cyclicals --which could mean yields may not be rebounding above 1.53/4% anytime soon, raising questions about growth and inflation. Ashraf also reminds us of the persistent higher lows in percentage daily changes of Bitcoin in the chart below, as well as this possible development.

www.fxstreet.com
