WYE MILLS — The “gleaning” of produce through the Farm to Food Bank movement to be donated to the Maryland Food Bank has kicked off with volunteers picking fresh strawberries at a one acre strawberry patch located at the Wye Research and Education Center in Wye Mills. This is the 10th year Farm to Food Bank has donated to the Maryland Food Bank. Many local Eastern Shore farmers have been involved sharing fresh produce that otherwise would have gone to waste in the fields, but instead was “gleaned” by volunteers and made useful to feed hungry families across Maryland.