Al Iaquinta is excited to make his return at UFC 268 in Madison Square Garden. Iaquinta has not fought since he suffered a decision loss to Dan Hooker at UFC 243 in October of 2019. It was his second loss in a row and made him just 1-3 in his last four. However, one of those losses was to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt in a fight he took on a weeks’ notice.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO