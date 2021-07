Spoke with a handful of people during and after Monday's event and the consensus from just about everyone was that Alex Key may have been the star of the day. In what was clearly the most competitive group, the Derby offensive lineman shifted effortlessly between tackle and guard to handle every opponent thrown his way. Sure, there were reps that saw Key occasionally misplace his feet or "open the gate" to the defender but the 2022 prospect would quickly follow that up with a dominating second rep against the same player.