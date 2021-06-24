MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer has a long-range 165′ Bluetooth connection

Cook your steak to perfection with the MEATER Plus wireless smart meat thermometer. This wireless meat thermometer has up to a 165-foot range. That way, you can leave the kitchen and mingle with your guests outdoors while still keeping an eye on your food. What’s more, this kitchen gadget is 100% wireless. So there’s nothing to fuss with. And the 2 sensors let you monitor the internal meat temperature as well as the oven or grill temperature. Moreover, the Guided Cook System helps you achieve consistently delicious results. And the Advanced Estimator Algorithm provides a cooking and rest guide that helps you better manage your time during the cooking process. Finally, the Bluetooth connection lets you monitor your meat on your smartphone or tablet. You can even extend your wireless range with the MEATER Link WiFi and MEATER Cloud.