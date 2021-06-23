Two matches added to Saturday night AEW Dynamite
Two new matches have been announced for this week's special Saturday edition of Dynamite. Dante Martin will face Matt Sydal in a singles match. This is a rematch from an episode of AEW Dark from earlier this month, where Sydal defeated Martin. Martin has been in singles action as his brother and tag team partner, Darius Martin, recovers from an ACL injury. His most recent high-profile match took place last month when he lost a TNT title match to Miro.www.f4wonline.com