Clemson, SC

WATCH: ACC football icon featuring C.J. Spiller

By Tony Crumpton
tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Check out video highlights of Clemson great C.J. Spiller, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Clemson running back C.J. Spiller was without question one of the ACC's all-time most feared playmakers. The 2009 ACC Player Of The Year racked up 7,588 all-purpose yards (4th All-Time NCAA) and 52 all-purpose scores in his illustrious career. Spiller was a three-time All-ACC selection, and a unanimous All-America selection in 2009. He had 21 plays of over 50+ yards, including 3 games of over 300 all-purpose yards. His speed, agility, and vision overwhelmed opponents, and made the Tigers a threat to strike up the band from anywhere on the field.

www.tigernet.com
Sports
College Sports
Football
City
Football Icon#American Football#Acc Digital Network#All America#Tigers
