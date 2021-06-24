Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Lord of the Rings revived soft masculinity with Boromir’s tender death

By Zev Chevat
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one of the most striking moments in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: Boromir, impaled by three enormous arrows, lies dying in the forest. When Aragorn finds him, Boromir sobs, confessing that he tried to take the Ring from Frodo, and that he fears the worst. Aragorn helps Boromir bring his sword to his chest, giving him the repose of a warrior slain in battle. And then, in an intimately framed shot, Aragorn cradles his fallen companion’s face, and kisses his brow.

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Masculinity#Anglo#Jackson Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Lord Of The Rings’ Gimli Actor Reveals Gnarly Injuries From Middle Earth

Very rarely does more than one actor get the credit for a specific character. However, depending on the film, multiple hands could have been involved in bringing a role to life. This is especially true when it comes to stand-ins and stunt doubles, who are tasked with recreating an actor’s performance so as to blend seamlessly into the finished product. Lord of the Rings actor Brett Beattie served as both size and stunt double for Gimli (credited to John Rhys-Davies), and he has plenty of battle scars to show for it.
MoviesPolygon

Lord of the Rings’ uncredited Gimli double did the work, and has the tattoo to prove it

Peter Jackson and the creative team behind the Lord of the Rings trilogy assembled a Fellowship on screen and on set. The experience of nearly two years of filming was so deeply felt by the ensemble that, after completing filming, the actors of the Fellowship got matching tattoos to cement the bonds they’d forged together in New Zealand. Only one member of the core cast doesn’t bear the elvish “nine” on their person: John Rhys-Davies.
Moviesimdb.com

‘Lord of the Rings’ Gimli Stunt Double Talks Set Injuries, Not Getting Proper Credit in First Interview

Polygon continued its year-long celebration of Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy with a true gift to fans: The first-ever extensive interview with Gimli stunt double Brett Beattie. While John Rhys-Davies played Gimli and was credited in the film accordingly, Beattie was more than just your average stunt double and said he spent at least 189 days playing Gimli in the trilogy. Beattie was originally hired to do horse stunts but his role evolved into a stand-in actor for Rhys-Davies because his height of 4’10” better resembled a dwarf. Rhys-Davies also had an allergic reaction to the facial prosthetics needed to transform him into Gimli, which only made the production rely more heavily on Beattie.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Lord of the Rings Gimli ‘star’ breaks silence and ‘apologises’ to cast members

A Lord of the Rings star who didn’t receive an acting credit has broken his silence about his time in the franchise.In Peter Jackson’s fantasy trilogy, John Rhys-Davis is credited as playing Gimli. However, it’s known that Rhys-Davis’ four foot, one inch stunt double Brett Beattie – originally hired to do horse stunts – eventually became the actor’s size double, and was asked to step in for many of the character’s scenes.Beattie ultimately played Gimli a lot more than originally planned due to the fact that the prosthetics used by the makeup team gave Rhys-Davis a skin allergy. In...
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Based on a Book by Tolkien?

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was one of the most unexpected announcements for the Tolkien fandom. Whether or not we’re wary of an Amazon Lord of the Rings tv show, we’re more or less used to the idea by now, although a Lord of the Rings anime might seem even stranger to some. Nevertheless, many fans were excited to hear the announcement and might be wondering if Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is based on a book by J. R. R. Tolkien.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War needs to learn from Shadow of War

Lord of the Rings games have a habit of taking liberties with JRR Tolkien’s deep and complex lore. Middle Earth: Shadow of War was an incredibly fun time – from riding dragons to repeatedly killing one godforsaken cockney orc warlord who wouldn’t stop taunting me, the gameplay kept you coming back for more.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Ten Things You Need To Know About THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE WAR OF THE ROHIRRM Anime Movie

Last week we got the exciting news that New Line Cinema was developing The Lord of the Rings: The War of The Rohirrim as an anime feature film. It was explained that the story focuses on a character from the book’s appendix, “the mighty King of Rohan, Helm Hammerhand, and a legendary battle which helped shaped Middle-earth heading into LOTR.” And that the movie will expand the “untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and bloodsoaked times of Hammerhand. Overall, the movie is a companion piece to New Line’s LOTR trilogy and is set roughly 250 years before that movie during the third age.”
EntertainmentTelegraph

‘A challenge from my dead brother - to take a flight dressed as Gandalf from Lord of the Rings’

A bucket list of 50 challenges was assembled over a couple of years when Royd Tolkien's brother Mike was growing increasingly ill with motor neurone disease (MND). From visiting an active volcano to flying a plane and carving a greenstone, the tasks ended up dramatically altering Royd's life. Revealed in an exclusive book extract, here's what happened when he was tasked with taking a flight dressed as a character from Lord of the Rings.
Video Gamessideshow.com

What We Love about the Lord of the Rings Video Games

With the scale J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth in mind, it is understandable that other creators would want to take tours of their own in such a rich world. Thanks to Tolkien’s astonishing efforts to create a world that felt so real and expansive, newer entries into the history of Middle-earth are not only welcome for many, but feel like an almost natural addition.
MoviesGamespot

Lord Of The Rings Stuntwoman Dayna Grant Needs Emergency Surgery

Stuntwoman Dayna Grant has been working in New Zealand for 25 years and is now having emergency surgery for brain aneurysm and spinal issues. Grant's family has posted to the New Zealand crowdfunding site GiveALittle.co.nz requesting help from fans. While two tweets from OneRing seemingly frame the accident as happening...
Moviestoofab.com

Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd Discuss New Podcast, Toxic Fandom, and the Past and Future of Lord of the Rings (Exclusive)

The former hobbits discuss Stuart Townsend's departure, the backlash against Star Wars and that ropey first Deadpool. 20 years after the release of the Fellowship of the Ring introduced us to one of cinema's all-time greatest double acts, Meriadoc Brandybuck and Peregrin Took — AKA Merry and Pippin — AKA Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd — have returned for a very special podcast: The Friendship Onion.