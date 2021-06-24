Lord of the Rings revived soft masculinity with Boromir’s tender death

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim was one of the most unexpected announcements for the Tolkien fandom. Whether or not we’re wary of an Amazon Lord of the Rings tv show, we’re more or less used to the idea by now, although a Lord of the Rings anime might seem even stranger to some. Nevertheless, many fans were excited to hear the announcement and might be wondering if Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is based on a book by J. R. R. Tolkien.