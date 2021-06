UND and the U.S. Space Force are closing in on creating the framework of a partnership program to provide solutions for the nation’s newest branch of the military. Officials from both entities are working to iron out all the facets of how the Space Force’s University Partnership Program will function, and an agreement is on track to be signed sometime in August. The university was selected in May as one of 10 schools to partner with the Space Force, according to a June 15 article from UND Today. The goal: to conduct research for the agency, while developing the talent pipeline for people to work in the space sector.