Legislative leaders over the weekend said they reached a deal on a public safety bill that includes some police reform measures, but many Democrats say it doesn't do enough. The DFL-controlled House is expected to vote on the public safety and judiciary budget bill on Tuesday — one day before the June 30 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown on July 1 —and, if approved, send it to the Republican-controlled Senate for a vote, Session Daily says. The House Rules and Legislative Administration Committee approved the bill on Sunday.