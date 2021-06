As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be fought, awareness of another epidemic affecting New Yorkers has returned to the attention of lawmakers in Albany, New York. The New York State Assembly recently passed legislation aiming to create the Opioid Settlement Fund, ensuring that funding obtained from settlements involving opioid manufacturers, distributors, and other entities involved in the perpetration of the opioid crisis are used to fight substance use disorders, comorbid psychological disorders, and mitigate the other impacts of the opioid epidemic.