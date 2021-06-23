Cancel
Music

Scooter Braun regrets Taylor Swift’s ‘reaction’ to masters deal, resents being called ‘bully’

By Tribune Media Services
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Taylor Swift’s creative independence has Scooter Braun wishing he could go back to December, turn around and make it all right. The megaproducer, who famously sold Swift’s masters to a hedge fund last year, sparking her ongoing project to record all of her original music, says he would have rewritten that scandal if he could, but also accused the songstress of not telling the truth about how it all went done.

AL.com

AL.com

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

Taylor Swift
Scooter Braun
#Bully#Megaproducer#Big Machine#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
