If you live in cicada country, then you don't need us to tell you what is already audible: Brood X has arrived. After a 17-year spell spent underground, the periodical cicadas have finally cropped up in Pennsylvania and Indiana as well as parts of Tennessee and Virginia. And while many cicada admirers are content to enjoy the hypnotic singing, some see another benefit to Brood X: the opportunity to get creative in the kitchen. A few restaurants have even put the bugs on the menu, including one Ohio eatery that tried out cicadas as a pizza topping. That's why some readers may have noticed recipes online or on social media aimed at helping those so inclined to sample the cyclical creatures.