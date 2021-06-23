Ex-pastor depicted in Texas football movie accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

The estranged partner of a Tory peer’s son who is accused of shooting a police officer in Belize has reportedly been arrested for assaulting a hotel worker.Jasmine Hartin, 32, is charged with manslaughter by negligence and had been out on bail awaiting trial after the death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on 28 May.The mother-of-two, who is the estranged partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son, Andrew Ashcroft, was arrested again on Thursday night and later remanded in prison after pleading not guilty to assault at a court in San Pedro, Belize, as reported by the Daily Mail.The assault allegedly occurred on...