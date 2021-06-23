Youth vaping on the rise in Trinity County

Students from Trinity High School presented statistics, findings and patterns of increasing vaping in Trinity County youth on Tuesday, June 15, to the Board of Supervisors. The students -- Brandon Dunlap, Cora Barber, Eadon Auston and Austin Manybanseng -- gathered the data from the California Healthy Schools Survey as a part of Friday Night Live, an organization whose goal is to give youth leadership roles in the community. With the data, they showed that instances of underage vaping have been steadily rising in Trinity County for the past five years.