Rappahannock County, VA

Chester William “Bill” Fannon, Jr.

Fauquier Times-Democrat
 9 days ago

Chester William “Bill” Fannon, Jr. passed away peacefully on the afternoon of Friday, June 18th, 2021. Bill was born in Alexandria, VA on March 13, 1931, son of the late Chester W. Fannon, Sr. and Hazel Massimo Fannon. He spent his childhood in Alexandria and graduated from Georgetown Prep High School in 1949. He served in the United States Navy and then earned his Bachelors Degree from the University of Virginia in 1957, where he was also a proud member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

www.fauquier.com
