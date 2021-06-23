Becoming better stewards of all living things

Greetings, everyone. And welcome to the introductory edition of Megan’s Climate Corner. As some of you already know, I earned my bachelor’s degree in Geoscience and Dance Performance and Choreography from Skidmore College and my master’s degree in Energy and Environmental Analysis from Boston University, graduating with a 3.6 and 3.7 GPA, respectively. During my time at BU, I was also a teaching assistant, instructing students in Environmental Change and Sustainability, and a research assistant, making topographic maps and digital elevation models of earthquake faults in Death Valley National Park.