We believe Samsung is in the process of finalizing design and production for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Rumor has it production has actually began. What we’re certain at this point is that new foldable smartphones will be introduced in the second half of the year. There will be two foldable phone models. As for other foldable devices, we can probably expect another one from Samsung in early 2022. Recently spotted on WIPO is a new Samsung foldable phone parent described with a unique rotating camera module.