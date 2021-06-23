The Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art Selected to Participate in National Museum Study
Auburn, Ala. (EETV) - As of July 2021 the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Art, or JCSM, at Auburn University will begin participating in a study that measures social impact in the Lee County community and surrounding counties this fall. The JCSM was selected to participate in this study after a competitive application process where only 38 institutions were selected with Auburn being the only university selected in the SEC.www.eagleeyeauburn.com