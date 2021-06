Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott recently donated $2.7billion to 286 different organizations, increasing her total charitable donations to $8.5billion since last July. In a Medium post published on Tuesday, the former wife of the Amazon founder listed the charities to which she donated and denounced the country's wealth gap, explaining that she and her new husband Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, are 'attempting to give away a fortune that was enabled by systems in need of change.'