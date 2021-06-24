Cancel
Boomi Accelerates Data Readiness Enabling Organizations to Deliver Integrated Experiences At Speed and Scale

CHESTERBROOK, PA — Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), announced the addition of the Data Catalog and Preparation (DCP) AtomSphere Service to the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, along with a new Data Operations Professional Services Offering (DataOps PSO). These new offerings, in addition to Boomi AtomSphere’s robust integration, data hub, and workflow automation capabilities serve as the foundation for enabling customers to accelerate data readiness in order to fuel integrated experiences.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Transformation#Data Governance#Chesterbrook#Dataops Pso#Multicloud#Master Data Hub#Data Fabric#Api Management
