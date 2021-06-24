Boomi Accelerates Data Readiness Enabling Organizations to Deliver Integrated Experiences At Speed and Scale

The global pandemic has accelerated enterprise IT teams’ desire to simplify the management of complex multi-cloud and edge environments and operate them holistically as a single WAN. It is also driving IT requirements for delivering the highest levels of application performance for all their cloud-hosted business applications, from any network in the emerging post-pandemic environment. This shift is intensifying the urgency to transform conventional data center and MPLS-centric and VPN-based networks to a more modern hybrid SD-WAN environment that combines MPLS and internet with secure managed internet-based cloud services.