Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland is Hiring Full-Time Recycling Coordinators - OH

James Stephens
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is currently looking for full-time recycling coordinators for the city department. The position will be paid around $50k-$55k per year.

The role will be responsible for operational management, cooperating with partners of the recycling program, doing operational labor, and other duties. They will have to manage recycling information and educational programs.

On day-to-day duty, the position will assist recycling and waste contract management, develop the city’s recycling brand, and manage social media accounts. They will need to educate the city council on waste reduction and recycling issues and educate the workers & staff on the recycling program, promote and educate the recycling program to the public.

Candidates need to have a high school diploma or GED. Bachelor’s degrees in related fields such as Business or Public Administration is preferred. It is required for candidates to have two years of experience in program administration and a valid State of Ohio driver’s license.

Excellent communication skills and experience in using social media marketing are preferred. Excellent skills in Microsoft Office, especially Word and Excel, are also preferred. And candidates must be able to lift and carry 30 pounds of weight.

The candidates should have the ability to organize, manage, and control, with good time management skills, committed to deadlines, a great active listener, and a fast learner. In addition, they should be self-motivated and have a strong work ethic, trustworthy, and service-oriented.

Benefit options for this role include comprehensive medical, dental, vision, prescription medications, and life insurance if the candidate is eligible. Detailed information on the benefits eligibility is discussed at the end of recruitment.

Recruitment will close on July 5 at 11:59 PM Eastern.

