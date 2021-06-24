Cancel
HEALTH FUSION: Fat, sugar and psoriasis

By Vivien Williams
Bemidji Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSugar and fat. They taste so good. But a study reveals that the Western diet, which is high in sugar and fat, alters the bacteria in your gut — your microbiome. It #causes inflammation, which may contribute to inflammatory skin and related joint diseases. Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. The researchers,...

