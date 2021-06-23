Cancel
San Bernardino County, CA

Short-term rental violations in San Bernardino County are now misdemeanors

Victorville Daily Press
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to tighten enforcement and penalties on short-term rentals in the county's unincorporated areas. The new rules reclassify violations of the county's short-term rental ordinance — enacted in late 2019 — as criminal misdemeanors. They also steeply increase fines, from $100 for first-time citations to $1,000. Second and third citations will now be subject to up to penalties of $2,000 and $5,000 respectively.

