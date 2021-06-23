Short-term rental violations in San Bernardino County are now misdemeanors
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to tighten enforcement and penalties on short-term rentals in the county's unincorporated areas. The new rules reclassify violations of the county's short-term rental ordinance — enacted in late 2019 — as criminal misdemeanors. They also steeply increase fines, from $100 for first-time citations to $1,000. Second and third citations will now be subject to up to penalties of $2,000 and $5,000 respectively.www.vvdailypress.com