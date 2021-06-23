Cancel
Health

Minority groups in the US experience cognitive issues earlier in life

 13 days ago

BMC (BioMed Central) Minority groups in the US are more vulnerable to memory loss, confusion and their consequences earlier in life, according to a study published in the open access journal BMC Public Health. A researcher at Delaware State University, USA, investigated levels of subjective cognitive decline in US adults,...

Tu Salud

Minorities Experience Greater Decline in Life Expectancy

Life expectancy in the United States fell sharply between 2018 and 2020 compared with that of 16 other high-income nations. The decline, attributable in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, affected some minorities significantly more than it did whites, according to mortality data published in the British Medical Journal. White Americans can now expect to live 1.36 fewer years, while life expectancy for Black people and Hispanic Americans dropped 3.25 and 3.88 years, respectively.
Lower exposure to UVB light may increase colorectal cancer risk

BMC (BioMed Central) Inadequate exposure to UVB light from the sun may be associated with an increased risk of colorectal cancer, particularly in older age groups, according to a study using data on 186 countries, published in the open access journal BMC Public Health. Researchers at the University of California...
Autistic children can benefit from attention training - new study

Attention training in young people with autism can lead to significant improvements in academic performance, according to a new study. Researchers at the University of Birmingham in the UK along with institutions in São Paolo, in Brazil, tested a computer programme designed to train basic attention skills among a group of autistic children aged between eight and 14 years old.
Digital pens provide new insight into cognitive testing results

(Boston)--During neuropsychological assessments, participants complete tasks designed to study memory and thinking. Based on their performance, the participants receive a score that researchers use to evaluate how well specific domains of their cognition are functioning. Consider, though, two participants who achieve the same score on one of these paper-and-pencil neuropsychological...
Diabetes care, glycemic control during pandemic in US

What The Study Did: Rates at which patients with type 2 diabetes received diabetes-related health services prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic are compared in this study. Authors: Ateev Mehrotra, M.D., M.P.H., of Harvard Medical School in Boston, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our...
New study uncovers how a series of sleep loss impacts mental and physical wellbeing

TAMPA, Fla. (July 6, 2021) - All it takes is three consecutive nights of sleep loss to cause your mental and physical well-being to greatly deteriorate. A new study published in Annals of Behavioral Medicine looked at the consequences of sleeping fewer than six hours for eight consecutive nights - the minimum duration of sleep that experts say is necessary to support optimal health in average adults.
Embodied Cognition

[Editor's Note: The following new entry by Lawrence Shapiro and Shannon Spaulding replaces the former entry on this topic by the previous author.]. Embodied Cognition is a wide-ranging research program drawing from and inspiring work in psychology, neuroscience, ethology, philosophy, linguistics, robotics, and artificial intelligence. Whereas traditional cognitive science also encompasses these disciplines, it finds common purpose in a conception of mind wedded to computationalism: mental processes are computational processes; the brain, qua computer, is the seat of cognition. In contrast, embodied cognition variously rejects or reformulates the computational commitments of cognitive science, emphasizing the significance of an agent’s physical body in cognitive abilities. Unifying investigators of embodied cognition is the idea that the body or the body’s interactions with the environment constitute or contribute to cognition in ways that require a new framework for its investigation. Mental processes are not, or not only, computational processes. The brain is not a computer, or not the seat of cognition.
The rape review ignores the experiences of Black and minority ethnic survivors

Last week the end-to-end rape review was published, with the government issuing an apology to victims, acknowledging widespread criminal justice system failures that have led to the decriminalisation of rape. Will this apology make a meaningful difference to the many Black and ethnic minority survivors of rape and sexual abuse who encounter discriminatory attitudes, stereotyping and poor treatment from criminal justice agencies?
Common Mechanism Underlies Some Behavioral Traits Seen in Autism and Schizophrenia

Summary: Certain genes that are mutated or missing in those with schizophrenia and autism cause similar dysfunction in neural networks within the thalamus. Many neurodevelopmental disorders share similar symptoms, such as learning disabilities or attention deficits. A new study from MIT has uncovered a common neural mechanism for a type of cognitive impairment seen in some people with autism and schizophrenia, even though the genetic variations that produce the impairments are different for each condition.
Best Life

This Medication Can Raise Heart Attack Risk Up to 21 Percent, Study Shows

Someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To stave off the possibility, you might take medications like Aspirin, which are thought to reduce your chances of experiencing a cardiovascular event. But other medications, while beneficial overall, can also raise the risk of heart attack in some individuals. Recent research has found that one commonly prescribed medication can increase your risk of having a heart attack by up to 21 percent. Read on to find out which drug could have concerning complications.
Evaluation of messenger RNA from COVID-19 vaccines in human milk

What The Study Did: COVID-19 vaccine-associated messenger RNA (mRNA) wasn't detected in 13 human milk samples collected after vaccination from seven breastfeeding mothers. Authors: Stephanie L. Gaw, M.D., Ph.D., of the University of California, San Francisco, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The Media...
Enclothed Cognition and Its Effect on Your Life

Enclothed cognition serves as a term many people remain unfamiliar with. However, it gained attention when Ray Smith reported on this phenomenon in the Wall Street Journal during the global pandemic. What exactly is this, and what do men and women need to know when someone speaks of enclothed cognition?
UCSD Researchers Identify Link Between Lack of UV Light, Colorectal Cancer

UC San Diego School of Medicine researchers have identified a possible link between inadequate exposure to ultraviolet-B light from the sun and an increased risk of colorectal cancer, especially as people age, it was announced Tuesday. Reporting in the journal BMC Public Health, researchers investigated global associations between levels of...

