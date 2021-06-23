Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing on June 24, 2021 of an additional tranche (the "Additional Tranche") of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of secured rights (the "Offering"). The Additional Tranche closing was for a total of US$1,000,000 Series A Secured Rights of the Company (the "Series A Secured Rights") and the investor in the Additional Tranche was also issued 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two years from the closing date of the Additional Tranche at a price of CAD$0.14 per share.