Sun Valley Gold LLC: Control and Direction Over Securities of Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

By Sun Valley Gold LLC
Argus Observer Online
 6 days ago

SUN VALLEY, Idaho, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Sun Valley Gold LLC ("Sun Valley") announced today that it has acquired control and direction over an aggregate of 100,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Gold Standard Ventures Corp. ("Gold Standard") for and on behalf of client accounts over which it has discretionary trading authority. The Common Shares were acquired over the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange for a purchase price of CDN$0.69 per share.

www.argusobserver.com
