Mexico’s Supreme Court has removed the country’s prohibition against the private use of recreational marijuana by calling the current laws unconstitutional.The court ruled on Monday that adults would be able to apply for permits to cultivate their own cannabis for personal consumption with some restrictions intact on smoking in public or in front of children.With an 8-3 decision, the court struck down the sections of the country’s laws that prohibited growing a pot plant and its consumption, a decision called “historic” for liberties by Supreme Court president Arturo Zaldívar.This comes as the latest step in Mexico’s path of becoming one...