Memorial Park fireworks, music, parade are July 4
The Independence Day fireworks display at North Wilkesboro’s Memorial Park and the Great American Fire Truck Parade in the Wilkesboros are scheduled Sunday, July 4. In addition, the Downtown North Wilkesboro Partnership will provide live music the evening of July 4 at the Yadkin Valley Marketplace along the Central Business District (CBD) Loop. Alex Key and The Locksmiths will take the stage with a country music show around 6 p.m., followed by Silvio Martinat's Swing Band.www.journalpatriot.com