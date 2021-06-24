Britney Spears Says She's 'Not Happy,' Her Social Media Posts 'Are a Lie': 'I Cry Every Day'

This week, Britney Spears spoke on the phone during a remote court hearing as part of an appeal to lift the nearly 13-year conservatorship that she was placed under after what appeared to be a very public breakdown over the course of 2007. While a collection of avid fans who’ve dubbed themselves the #FREEBRITNEY movement has been expressing concern about the conservatorship since 2009, the issue got a boost earlier this year when a New York Times documentary painted a picture of Spears as a pawn stuck under her father’s controlling hand. While the #FREEBRITNEY cohort has theorized Spears was hiding cries for help in her Instagram videos, which they say are being controlled by her guardian, this week was the first time Spears has spoken publicly about wanting to end the conservatorship, confirming that she very much wants out. While it’s unclear whether she was really nestling cries for help in her twirling Instagram videos, Da Vinci Code style, it’s become clear that she very much wants out of the conservatorship. There’s a lot to break down.