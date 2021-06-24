Britney Spears Says She's 'Not Happy,' Her Social Media Posts 'Are a Lie': 'I Cry Every Day'
Britney Spears says the carefree persona her 30.3 million Instagram followers have come to know - and question - has been less than honest. Appearing before Judge Brenda Penny in a Los Angeles court at a conservatorship hearing Wednesday, the popstar admitted that her recent social media posts have been a front. "I've lied and told the whole world I'm OK and I'm happy. It's a lie," Spears, 39, said in a statement read to the court. "I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it 'til you make it, but now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm depressed. I cry every day."people.com