Cristiano Ronaldo texts Rio Ferdinand about Gary Lineker’s Lionel Messi stance

He’s the fourth oldest outfield player at this year’s Euro’s — but at 36 Cristiano Ronaldo remains an inspirational teacher of drive and success. Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t always destined for greatness. Born in São Pedro on the Portuguese island of Madeira in 1985, he was the youngest of four children. Already feeling the financial burden, his mother has since revealed that she initially wanted to abort him due to the family’s immense poverty and his father’s alcoholism. But, it wasn’t to be and after signing for Manchester United for £12.24 million before the 2003-04 season, Ronaldo became (at the time) the most expensive teenager in English football history.