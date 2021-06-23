Cristiano Ronaldo texts Rio Ferdinand about Gary Lineker’s Lionel Messi stance
Rio Ferdinand has been showering Cristiano Ronaldo with praise as the Portuguese superstar equalled the record for most international goals on Wednesday night. Ronaldo’s brace against World Cup champions France at Euro 2020 took him level on goals with Iran legend Ali Daei and Ferdinand explained how his former Manchester United teammate’s laser focus on becoming the greatest took him so far in his career.punditarena.com