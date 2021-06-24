Pete Alonso makes it official: Mets slugger will defend his Home Run Derby title

Alonso went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Philadelphia. The first baseman got the Mets on the board with an RBI single in the eighth inning to plate Francisco Lindor. Alonso has hit safely in eight of his last 10 games, going 12-for-34 (.353) with a home run, two RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in that span. Despite the lack of counting stats recently, he's still put together a solid season with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, 31 runs scored and a steal while slashing .261/.345/.450 across 255 plate appearances.