Pete Alonso makes it official: Mets slugger will defend his Home Run Derby title
The inevitable became official on Wednesday: Reigning Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso will participate in this year’s contest on July 12 at Coors Field in Denver. Alonso made clear in April his intention to defend his title. He and MLB formalized it with a series of social-media posts, including an Instagram video of the 2019 Derby, edited so that Alonso’s head instead was that of a ferocious-looking polar bear.www.newsday.com