Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 16:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flood Advisory for Riverside County in southern California * Until 800 PM PDT. * At 451 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Minor flooding may impact Interstate 10. Some locations that will experience flooding include Desert Center.