Elmore County, ID

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elmore, Owyhee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 17:57:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:06:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elmore; Owyhee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN ELMORE AND WEST CENTRAL OWYHEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Owyhee County, ID
Elmore County, ID
