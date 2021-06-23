Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Scouting Combine location open to leaguewide bidding process beginning with 2023 event

By Around the NFL Staff
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL Scouting Combine is primed for a new home in the near future -- multiple, in fact. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league's focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.

www.nfl.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Scouting Combine#Nfl Network#Nfl Draft#American Football#Super Bowls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Recruiting: NFL Scout on Arch Manning vs. Trevor Lawrence

This past weekend, the Texas Longhorns hosted a star-studded group of recruiting prospects on the 40 Acres, including arguably the best prospect in the country regardless of classification, in Isidore Newman (New Orleans, LA) quarterback, Arch Manning. And by all accounts, that visit could not have gone better for Steve...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bill Cowher Thinks Packers Made 1 Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers‘ selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft isn’t the only reason why Aaron Rodgers is upset with the team, but it’s definitely a major one. Now, more than one year later, and Rodgers and the Packers are involved in a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: There’s Been 1 ‘Common Complaint’ With Tim Tebow

Since Tim Tebow was first connected to the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason, the media has flocked to organization’s facility with questions. Now that he’s suited up and practiced with the team at OTAs, there’s more information to analyze and sort through about the 33-year-old trying to make a comeback.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
NFLNFL

Falcons sign No. 4 pick Kyle Pitts to $32.9M rookie contract

The highest-selected tight end in NFL Draft history inked his rookie contract. No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts signed his four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, Scott Bair of the team's official website announced. As with all first-round contracts, the deal comes with a fifth-year team option. NFL Network's Mike...
NFLPopculture

Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Makes Decision on Opting out of 2021 Season

Aaron Rodgers could opt-out of the 2021 season with zero obligations to the Green Bay Packers for not playing. However, it looks like Rodgers is going to play the wait-and-see game before making any big decisions. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers isn't likely to opt-out before the Friday, July 2 deadline. Florio said Rodgers "won’t be ready to give up on playing this year" by the end of this week.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL teams to begin bidding on hosting NFL Combine

The South Florida region has long been considered a prime destination for the biggest game in football — Miami’s hosting of Super Bowls is frequent and figures to continue to be a staple of the league’s rotation thanks to owner Stephen Ross’ latest renovations to Hard Rock Stadium. But there’s about to be a new show in town for NFL franchises starting in 2023 — one that will undoubtedly catch the eye of the Dolphins’ brass in their bid to continue being a prominent NFL destination:
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

NFL Scouting Combine Appears To Be On The Move

The NFL is no longer just about the game of football. It’s a full-blown business. This isn’t anything new. As the game has grown in popularity, viewing convenience, and coverage, it has become a titan in the sports business world. But, as is the case anywhere in business, when you know you have something good and start to see rapid growth, you start thinking about how you can optimize revenue in every area.
NFLBattle Red Blog

NFL Combine Will Change Locations.... Eventually

The NFL sent out a memo to teams announcing that the NFL Scouting Combine is on the move! Well, starting in 2023 at least. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league’s focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.
NFLchatsports.com

Could Raiders, Las Vegas host NFL Combine?

It is clear Las Vegas wants to become a major part of the NFL experience and there is already speculation within the league that it could make a push to become the next home of the NFL Combine. Wednesday afternoon, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the league is going...
NFLThe Phinsider

Could the NFL Combine head to South Florida?

The NFL has decided they will start allowing teams to submit bids to host the annual NFL Scouting Combine, beginning with the 2023 edition. With everything in the NFL becoming a spectacle full of fans, the league seizing on the opportunity to expand the Combine simply makes sense. Can a city turn the week-long review of draft prospects into a fan-fest style event, creating excitement and revenue for the league?
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Bubba Bolden, Miami S | NFL Draft Scouting Report

Does Miami safety Bubba Bolden’s scouting report live up to the early expectation of a first-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft?. With two players selected in the first round, it’s safe to say this year’s NFL Draft was a success for the Miami Hurricanes defense. Although a repetition seems unlikely next year, one Hurricanes player has received early first-round attention. Can Miami safety Bubba Bolden be a potential first-round prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft? Let’s examine his early scouting report to find out.
NFLRealGM

NFL To Unveil Bid System To Host Future Combines

The NFL has informed its teams that it will accept bids from cities other than Indianapolis to host its annual scouting combine beginning in 2023, according to a source. All teams will have the opportunity to let the league know whether they have interest in hosting the combine as well as upcoming NFL drafts and Super Bowls.
NFLMarietta Daily Journal

Source: Cowboys planning to place bid to bring NFL scouting combine to North Texas

DALLAS — The Dallas Cowboys have plans to bid on the National scouting combine in hopes of bringing it to North Texas, a source told The Dallas Morning News. For the last 34 years, the annual five-day event in Indianapolis was in one location, but the NFL informed clubs on Wednesday it’s accepting bids to move it. It’s similar to what the league does with the Super Bowl and NFL draft.
NFLallfans.co

Cardinals should put in bid to host future NFL Scouting Combine

Starting in 2023, the Arizona Cardinals could host the annual NFL Scouting Combine in their home stadium. On Wednesday, the NFL said they would start putting out the process for cities to bid to host the scouting combine. The Arizona Cardinals should be one of those teams. The combine has...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys will reportedly put in a bid to host the scouting combine

When Jerry Jones built AT&T Stadium and The Star, he was always going to try and bring new events to those facilities. According to the Dallas Morning News, he’s got his eye on another event. Since 1987, the NFL has held the annual scouting combine for the draft in Indianapolis....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Julio Jones might be gone but Saints still have to deal with Kyle Pitts

No one was more excited about the Falcons trading Julio Jones out of the NFC South than New Orleans Saints fans, who were tired of having to watch him square off against the Saints secondary twice a year. While Jones might be in Nashville now, the Falcons aren’t taking much of a step backward on offense, as they drafted Kyle Pitts in the first round.