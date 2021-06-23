NFL Scouting Combine location open to leaguewide bidding process beginning with 2023 event
The NFL Scouting Combine is primed for a new home in the near future -- multiple, in fact. The league informed all 32 clubs, via a memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, that hosting the annual showcase will be open to a bidding process starting with the 2023 event. The expansion of host cities continues the league's focus on growing and evolving marquee events to reach millions of fans locally, nationally and internationally, Rapoport added.www.nfl.com