An Oklahoma mother of two was killed following an attack from four pit bull dogs she was looking after, according to law enforcementRebecca McCurdy, 28, was discovered dead in Skiatook, west of Tulsa, officials from the Osage County Sherriff’s Office said, noting that she was attacked by pit bulls as witnesses tried to save her after the dogs began “ripping at her” on 19 June. Ms McCurdy was apparently looking after the dogs for their owner, who is believed to have been out of town and a breeder of the animal, according to reporting by news outlet KTUL...