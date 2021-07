Weather pending, the Washington boys and girls of summer get back into Southeast Conference play tonight when they host Burlington for a doubleheader. The Demon baseball team is 9-7 overall, 6-6 in the SEC, and they will try to rebound from a couple losses to Fort Madison on Monday with 8-4 and 10-3 final scores. Burlington won their fourth straight by downing Fairfield 12-2 and 9-4 to improve to 16-5 overall and 11-1 in conference. The orange and black seek revenge on the Grayhounds after dropping the first meeting on June 7th by 8-5 and 15-1 tallies.