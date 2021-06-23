Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Ex-pastor depicted in Texas football movie accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend

By Chacour Koop
Tri-City Herald
 6 days ago

A former Texas high school football team chaplain depicted in the recently released movie “Under the Stadium Lights” has been arrested, according to media reports. Chad Mitchell, a co-author of the book “Brother’s Keeper” that inspired the film released this month, is accused of beating up his pregnant girlfriend after she “posted screenshots of their text messages,” the Abilene Reporter News reported.

www.tri-cityherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milo Gibson
Person
Mel Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Pastor#Football Team#Texas High School#High School Football#American Football#Ktxs#Abilene High School#The Abilene Reporter News#Eagles#Katy High School#Class 5a Division Ii#The New York Times#The Mission In Abilene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Kalispell, MTPosted by
The Daily Inter Lake

Flathead man accused of choking girlfriend

A man with a long criminal record in Montana and Colorado recently was arrested after he allegedly choked his girlfriend. Desmond Albert Plantenga, 32, is facing a felony charge of strangulation of a partner or family member after a June 5 incident. Plantenga was booked into the Flathead County Detention...
Spartanburg, SCRegister Citizen

South Carolina man sentenced in death of pregnant girlfriend

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Life in prison is the sentence for a South Carolina man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend, authorities said. Tremaine Pierre Johnson, 27, of Spartanburg, was found guilty following a four-day jury trial, said Murray Glenn of the Spartanburg County Solicitor’s Office, WYFF-TV reported. Glenn said...
Public Safetypatriotdailypress.org

Angry mob chases down, then beats to death man accused of giving pregnant girlfriend a black eye

An angry mob allegedly ran down a man and then beat him to death after he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend and caused her to have a black eye. Police have charged two people with murder for participating in the brutal death of 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz. Police say an angry mob of at least six people chased Ortiz down, ran him over with a car, and then beat him to death, KSTU-TV reported.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas Football: WR Keithron Lee reportedly arrested on assault charges

Texas Football (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) A notable developing story came about on the morning of June 22 for a signee from the 2021 Texas football recruiting class. Former three-star wide receiver signee and Rudder High School product Keithron Lee reportedly (per 247Sports) was arrested on assault charges on a family member this week.
Public Safetynorthwestgeorgianews.com

Girlfriend of suspect who shot Texas officer now also wanted for assault, police say

Jun. 23—Police are still looking for the man who shot a Rhome police officer during a traffic stop on June 13 in Wise County. Police said Royce Edward Wood, a suspect in a home invasion, shot an officer after he was pulled over while driving his motorcycle in New Fairview. Now authorities are saying Wood's girlfriend, Tiffany Diane Caswell, was involved in the home invasion as well.
Deschutes County, ORmycentraloregon.com

Man Jailed For Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

A California man was arrested after police say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-girlfriend. Last Sunday afternoon, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence in Terrebonne for a report of a 19 year old female who had been taken from her home to California for several days.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Man Accused Of Pushing His Girlfriend Down Stairs; Woman Accused Of Trying To Assault Mom’s Beau

Three people were arrested on assault or related charges: a 28-year-old Sulphur Springs man accused of pushing his girlfriend down stairs Monday afternoon, a 24-year-old Sulphur Springs woman involved in a disturbance with her mother’s boyfriend Sunday evening and a 34-year-old Sulphur Springs man was returned to jail after his bond was revoked on an assault charge, according to police and sheriff’s reports.
Nashville, TNWSMV

Nashville man indicted in deadly shooting of pregnant ex-girlfriend

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man was officially indicted on charges Monday in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend. The charges stem from a shooting outside the Cedar Pointe Apartments in April. Metro Police told News4 that 23-year-old Brian T. Mitchell shot his ex-girlfriend Laquisha Terrell and her...
Magna, UTPosted by
Amy Christie

Magna man passes away after crowd chases him down for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend

An angry crowd allegedly ran down a man in Magna after learning he had assaulted his pregnant girlfriend. The man lost his life in the encounter that ensued. The police have charged two people for participating in the attack against 41-year-old Fred Valdamar Ortiz. According to the authorities, the angry crowd included at least six people. They chased Ortiz around the town.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Tory peer’s son’s ex-girlfriend back in Belize jail accused of assaulting hotel worker

The estranged partner of a Tory peer’s son who is accused of shooting a police officer in Belize has reportedly been arrested for assaulting a hotel worker.Jasmine Hartin, 32, is charged with manslaughter by negligence and had been out on bail awaiting trial after the death of Police Superintendent Henry Jemmott on 28 May.The mother-of-two, who is the estranged partner of Lord Ashcroft’s son, Andrew Ashcroft, was arrested again on Thursday night and later remanded in prison after pleading not guilty to assault at a court in San Pedro, Belize, as reported by the Daily Mail.The assault allegedly occurred on...
Yucca Valley, CAz1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY MAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULTING HIS GIRLFRIEND WITH A COUCH

A Yucca Valley man has been arrested, accused of attacking his girlfriend with a couch. According to Sheriff’s reports, just after 4 a.m. Wednesday (June 23), deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the 6400 block of Hermosa Avenue in Yucca Valley. The victim had been living with Prince Williams, 18, for a few months and shared a 1-month-old baby with Williams. The two got in an argument over the victim taking the baby away from the home when Williams grabbed and smashed the victim’s cell phone. When the victim attempted to stop Williams, he reportedly threw her on the floor then went to the couch and moved the baby from the couch. With the baby removed, Williams picked up the couch and threw it on top of the victim, causing injuries to her right cheek and left knee. Prince Williams was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with his bail set at $50,000.
Wildwood, NJAtlantic City Press

Wildwood police seek man who assaulted ex-girlfriend, kidnapped child

WILDWOOD — Authorities are looking for a Philadelphia man they say assaulted his ex-girlfriend then stole her car with their 3-year-old child inside. At 02:09 a.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a domestic violence incident. Officers learned the victim briefly exited her vehicle at a local business and was confronted by Filberto Urena Jr., 22, who assaulted her and then stole the vehicle, police said in a news release.
Los Banos, CAcrimevoice.com

Los Banos man accused of attempting to break into ex-girlfriend’s home while armed with gun

“On June 18, 2021 at approximately 3:43 p.m., the Los Banos Police Department responded to a disturbance in the 800 Block of Jeffery Road. The female caller reported her ex-boyfriend , 36-year-old Jerry Galindo Martinez of Los Banos, had a firearm and was attempting to break into her residence. Officers were already searching for Martinez regarding a separate criminal threats case which was reported the prior evening.
Westminster, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Woman Convicted of Killing Husband in Westminster

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A woman was convicted today of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill her husband in Westminster. Olga Vasquez-Collazos, 44, was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy, but jurors, who deliberated for just a few hours, rejected a special circumstances allegation of murder for financial gain that would have mandated a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.