Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leesburg, GA

Qae'shon Sapp Sets Commitment Date

By Harrison Reno
Posted by 
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ccnVE_0adXVU7o00

Leesburg, Georgia native Qae’shon Sapp will be committing on July 3rd. A four-star offensive tackle at Lee County high school will be deciding between Georgia, Florida, Florida State, and Cincinnati.

Qae’shon announced his commitment via Twitter Wednesday evening after finishing up his visits for June. All four schools were able to host Sapp on a visit this month before he decides where he will go to school next fall.

Not much is known about where Sapp may be leaning towards as of right now. However, 247Sports has given multiple crystal balls to Florida State, believing that the Noles will land the talented offensive linemen.

For an offensive line class in 2022 that appears to lack depth compared to past classes, Sapp stands out from the rest. Qae’shon has experience at both guard and tackle, most recently playing right tackle during his junior season.

Along with IMG's Tyler Booker, Sapp and Booker seem to be priority targets at offensive tackle this recruiting cycle. At 6-foot-5 and 320 pounds, Sapp brings the height and weight of a college offensive linemen. Meaning much less work will be needed to be done by Georgia's strength and conditioning staff.

The competition for Sapp is fierce because of the versatility that he will add to any offensive line that he chooses to play with next fall.

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

Follow Kyle Funderburk on Twitter: @DKFunderburk

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI.

DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

Athens, GA
176
Followers
277
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

DawgsDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the University of Georgia

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Leesburg, GA
Local
Georgia Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hon#American Football#247sports#Florida State#Noles#Img#Facebook Bulldogmaven
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Jake Pope Down to Five Schools

Safety Jake Pope has narrowed his recruitment down to five schools. Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama, Notre Dame, and North Carolina all make the cut for the Buford, Georgia product. Pope is a versatile prospect that can play either safety or wide receiver at the next level. Sources around the program...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Former UGA Commit Hanging Out with Stockton

Bear Alexander captured on social media on Monday a video of him and current UGA commit Gunner Stockton hanging out as Gunner, the four-star QB, flipped into the water. The current 30th ranked prospect in the 2021 class overall, Alexander recently decommitted from Georgia following his visit to College Station with Texas A&M. In the days leading up to his decommitment from the Dawgs, Bear was posting on social media photos of him in the Aggies uniform that were taken during his visit.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Potential Freshman Phenoms on Offense

There's a lot of hype on Georgia Football's offense, most of it centered around established players at quarterback, running back and wide receiver. However, there are a few newcomers from the 2021 class capable of having big freshman seasons. Adonai Mitchell – Wide Receiver. Mitchell was the talk of the...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

PFF's Preseason All-SEC QBs, Daniels not included

PFF released their "Preseason All-SEC Teams," which saw multiple Bulldogs make the first team, including Arik Gilbert, Justin Shaffer, Nakobe Dean, and Tykee Smith. With a host making the second and third team. Interestingly enough, Georgia's quarterback JT Daniels did not even make a team nor was he named an...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Jihaad Campbell Makes College Decision

Four-star edge rusher Jihaad Campbell has announced his commitment. The IMG Academy prospect narrowed his recruitment down to five just days ago. That group included Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M and Ohio State. Multiple schools hosted Campbell on visits, including Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Clemson. Campbell announced Sunday...
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Blue Prints for Success: Adam Anderson

With Georgia consistently pulling in top 3 classes every year, talent builds up at each position and most often overshadows some of the former highly touted prospects. EDGE rusher Adam Anderson was a player who was always overshadowed by the guys ahead of him on the depth chart. Despite leading UGA with 24 quarterbacks pressures and finishing second in sacks with 6.5, the junior edge rusher played second fiddle to the uber-talented Azeez Ojulari.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

JaCorey Thomas Commits to Georgia

It has been a rough couple of weeks for Georgia on the recruitment trail because of the decommitments from athlete Deyon Bouie and defensive tackle Bear Alexander, along with seemingly a dry spell in the number of commitments that have rolled in while other programs have seemed to stack them up during the month of June.
Orlando, FLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Who is JaCorey Thomas?

Georgia regained some momentum on the recruiting trail Friday afternoon as 2022 ATH JaCorey Thomas pledged his collegiate football future to the Bulldogs. A lesser-known prospect in Georgia circles, Thomas is a talented player from Orlando, Fla., that some Bulldogs fans may have not been privy to prior to Friday's announcement. Don't worry; we at Dawgs Daily are all over it.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

CFB Expert Predicts Undefeated Season for UGA

Expectations and title hopes are something that Georgia Football fans have grown rather accustomed to. "This is the year" is something that has been uttered by fans around the program seemingly every year since 1980. And year after year that illustrious national title has evaded the Bulldogs. However, 2021 could...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Treyaun Webb Down to Three Schools

Former Georgia commit and 2023 recruit Treyaun Webb has narrowed his choices to three schools. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State have made the cut for the star athlete from Trinity Christian in Jacksonville, Fla. "I'm down to final schools, Oklahoma, Georgia and Ohio State," he told Sports Illustrated. "I took...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Darkhorses: Dominick Blaylock

A few receivers in Georgia Football's hyped passing attack have gotten all of the love this offseason. Jermaine Burton, Arik Gilbert, Kearis Jackson and others all deserve the attention, but there's one talented receiver going overlooked: redshirt sophomore Dominick Blaylock. Blaylock hasn't competed since the 2019 SEC Championship Game when...
FootballPosted by
DawgsDaily

Branson Robinson Sets Commitment Date

Branson Robinson is a four-star running back in the 2022 recruiting class from Mississippi, which makes him the No. 1 player in the state. Ever since there was even a hint of a chance of the Dawgs landing the No. 3 running back in the country, they've made him a priority in this cycle.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

RECAP: Travis Shaw's Recruitment Narrows Down

Once considered a 2022 recruit that was leaning to Clemson as the top defensive tackle in the country, the pursuit of SI All-American Travis Shaw has lately been a whirlwind. Since the reopening of college visits on June 1, Shaw's recruitment process is starting to narrow its way down to four schools.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Opinion: No Need to Worry About Recent Slip in Recruiting

Georgia currently is considered the fourth-ranked recruiting class for 2022. Only a few weeks ago, the Bulldogs were sitting at No. 1. However, over the last month, the class slipped three spots thanks to the high-level decommitments by defensive tackle Bear Alexander and defensive back Deyon Bouie. Both decommitments came...
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Blue Prints for Success: Jermaine Burton

Coming off a freshman season where he was third in receiving yards for Georgia, considering the state of the wide receiver room in Athens, Jermaine Burton is expected to play a pivotal role in 2021. The injury to George Pickens at the beginning of spring practice meant that Burton, the...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Official Visit Recap - IMG Stars Come Through Georgia

Nolan Smith, Warren Brinson, Lovasea Carrol, Marlin Dean, and Xavian Sorey. Five players over three different recruiting cycles signing with the University of Georgia, all with one thing in common. IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The national powerhouse and defending National Title winners in high school football is a factory...
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Looking Back at Georgia's Previous 400 Pass-Attempt Seasons

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels attempted 29.75 passes per game over the course of his four starts a year ago. Over a 12-game regular season, with a potential for an SEC Championship Game along with two potential playoff games, we can safely assume Daniels will throw at least 400 passes this season. If true, Daniels would have the fifth 400-attempt season in Georgia Football history.
NFLPosted by
DawgsDaily

Former Bulldogs Teaming Up in the NFL?

Former Georgia Bulldogs Todd Gurley and Justin Houston are both NFL free agents this offseason and are looking for teams. Jack Browne of TheScore.com recently published an article trying to predict new teams for the two Bulldog NFL veterans. Both Todd Gurley and Justin Houston finished up the 2020 season and entered free agency this offseason.
Athens, GAPosted by
DawgsDaily

Who's Missing From Walter Camp's Preseason All-American Teams

The Walter Camp Football Foundation recently released its 2021 preseason All-American list featuring four Georgia Football players, but some Bulldogs were noticeably absent. The most glaring absence is Tykee Smith, a defensive back who earned 2020 All-American honors from six different sources, including Pro Football Focus and the Associated Press.
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

NIL Could Revive Blue-Blood Programs

Name, Image and Likeness, better known as NIL will open up a new world of college sports beginning in July. With athletes now able to receive payment from advertisers and companies, this could significantly change the landscape of college athletics. Particularly college football. Precedence will now be placed on possessing...