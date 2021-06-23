Cancel
Southlake, TX

City of Southlake Hosting Celebration for Hailey Hernandez and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials qualifiers

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Congratulations to our hometown, homegrown Southlake Olympian, Hailey Hernandez! We want to honor Hailey and our own 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials qualifiers. Please join us for a parade and festivities in Southlake Town Square on July 9, 2021, from 5:30 – 7:30 pm as we send Hailey to Tokyo in style! Congratulations to all our athletes who made it to the highest level in their sport. We are incredibly proud of all of you!

