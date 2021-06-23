City of Southlake Hosting Celebration for Hailey Hernandez and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Trials qualifiers

For many people in America, freedom means an escape from human trafficking. Calyan Wax Co. (7901 Valcasi Dr, Ste 300, Arlington, 817-733-8992) — an eco-friendly manufacturer of soy candles headquartered in North Texas — is on a mission to help young people coming out of human trafficking by raising funds through its sales. (Trusted and vetted nonprofits receive 5% of all revenue.) Along with visiting the company store, you can also find Calyan products at many area locations, including Whole Foods (all Texas locations). However, today thru Monday, you may want to shop online. Calyan is offering a buy-two-get-one-free discount at CalyanWaxCo.com only in honor of Independence Day. Enter code 4THOFJULY at check out.