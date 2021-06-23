Cancel
Trenton, NJ

‘Shameful’ NJ budget process rushes toward approval Thursday

By Michael Symons
Posted by 
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TRENTON – Democrats are expected to approve the $46.4 billion state budget Thursday, ending a process punctuated by the typical limited transparency over how state funds are allocated. The 280-page budget bill wasn’t publicly available until late Tuesday afternoon and was taken up about 10 minutes later in a Senate...

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Income TaxPosted by
NJ.com

Murphy to sign biggest N.J. budget ever, and there’s plenty in it for you. What you’ll find.

Another budget season will come to a close on Tuesday when Gov. Phil Murphy gets out his pen and signs a record $46.4 billion state budget. Lawmakers introduced the election year spending plan less than a week ago, revealing plans to sock away $3.7 billion in surplus to ease the state’s debt load, increase a popular property tax relief program, create new deductions for college savings, tuition and loans, and expand a tax break on retirement income.
EducationKQED

Lawmakers Approve Massive Budget Plan

California Lawmakers Send Approved Budget to Governor Newsom. Lawmakers approved a nearly $263 billion budget Monday night, sending it to Governor Newsom. It includes a record amount of funding for education. Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED. Health Care for Older, Undocumented Immigrants Part of Budget Package. The budget deal would expand...
Politicswdadradio.com

PA GENERAL ASSEMBLY APPROVES 2021-22 STATE BUDGET, ALLOCATES FUNDING TOWARDS PUBLIC EDUCATION

State Representative Abby Major announced earlier today that the state House and Senate have adopted the 2021-22 state budget that includes no new taxes or fees. Major said in a news release that the budget, which comes out to $39.78 billion, was a “smart budget” , citing that it represents a 2.6 percent year-by-year growth rate, when factoring in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
Trenton, NJNew Jersey Globe

Black leaders call for pro-transparency budget reforms

A group of Black leaders called on Gov. Phil Murphy and legislative leaders to reform the state’s budgeting process to be more inclusive and transparent shortly before the governor signed the state’s $46.4 billion appropriations bill into law Tuesday. “With this signing, he culminates a budget process that largely shut...
Atlantic City, NJcasinoconnection.com

NJ Lawmakers Approve Extension of Atlantic City Takeover

On June 21, New Jersey lawmakers approved legislation that extends the state takeover of much of Atlantic City for another four years. If signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy, the takeover will have run for a total of nine years when this phase concludes, according to the Associated Press.
Pennsylvania Statewisr680.com

Pennsylvania Legislature Approves Budget

Pennsylvania has a new budget for this fiscal year. The House and Senate approved the more than $40 billion budget late last week. There are no new tax increases, but a major investment in public education. Pre-K through 12th grade education will see over $13 billion in investments. There are...
Ridgewood, NJtheridgewoodblog.net

Pork-Filled NJ Budget

Trenton NJ, Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) released the following statement on the Fiscal Year 2022 state budget approved by the Senate,“Today’s $46.4 billion budget vote is the epitome of opaque government in Trenton. It’s another example of backroom deals and the public being shut out of the process by the legislative Democratic majority. “New Jerseyans deserve better. They deserve real transparency.”
Trenton, NJCape May County Herald

NJ Budget Proposals to Benefit Students, Retirees

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Stephen Sweeney, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin announced further agreements in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget that will invest in New Jersey’s long-term economic growth by making college more attainable and retirement more affordable. “In our continued drive to build a more resilient...
PoliticsPosted by
NJ Spotlight

NJ’s record-setting budget gets approved

Democrats who run Legislature agree to $46.4 billion in spending after tax windfall. Murphy now set to sign it into law. State lawmakers on Thursday sent Gov. Phil Murphy an election-year budget packed with new spending on public-worker pensions, tax relief, special education, debt reduction and more. The record-high, $46.4...
PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Budget Statement: For the Many- NJ Coalition

Members of the For The Many – NJ coalition issued the following statements after the Senate passed the FY 2022 state budget:. “The FY22 budget is so full of Christmas tree budget spending items that the State House dome should be covered in blinking lights. Amidst this unprecedented windfall, the proposed budget still whiffs on even making a down payment on creating a dedicated funding source for NJ Transit and ending the Clean Energy Fund raids. This is beyond a missed opportunity as transit is the backbone of our communities but now faces an uncertain funding future post-pandemic. As ridership still is severely depressed, it is even more important to get out in front of a future fiscal cliff and use state funds to finally end the capital to operating NJ Transit budget raids,” said Doug O’Malley, Director of Environment New Jersey.
PoliticsNew Jersey Globe

Murphy defends opaque budget process

Gov. Phil Murphy defended the process that saw a $46.4 billion spending bill approved by budget committees in both chambers mere moments after the legislation’s text became publicly available, but he expressed willingness to explore reforms to bring transparency to the process. “I think as a general matter, New Jersey’s...
Personal Financeburlingtoncountytimes.com

NJ lawmakers approve $46.4 billion budget. What you need to know.

New Jersey lawmakers approved a $46.4 billion spending plan Thursday that includes more aid to property taxpayers, a record pension payment and funds to launch early voting, among other items. The 280-page budget is the roadmap for how $52 billion in revenue — your taxpayer dollars — will be spent...
Congress & Courtssenatenj.com

O’Scanlon: Democrats’ Lack of Budget Transparency Is Shameful

Says Process Is Broken, But Democrats Currently in Charge Have No Willingness to Fix It. Senator Declan O’Scanlon said a total lack of budget transparency demonstrated yesterday by New Jersey Democrats was shameful after tens of billions of dollars of spending was approved with minimal information available to legislators or the public.
Politicsgreercitizen.com

Lawmakers bypassing state budget process

Proceeds from a $600 million settlement with the federal government over plutonium storage in South Carolina weren’t included in any state budget versions crafted by lawmakers for the upcoming fiscal year. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t planning to spend the massive windfall. Full text available to premium subscribers only....
Augusta, MEfoxbangor.com

Lawmakers working toward new state budget

AUGUSTA (WGME) — State lawmakers are still working on coming to a formal agreement on Gov. Janet Mills’ $8.7 billion two-year budget, but the Appropriations Committee has voted to approve several changes. At a work session on Monday, they agreed to raise state funding for kindergarten to grade 12 public...
PoliticsPosted by
92.7 WOBM

More hunger-focused bills likely to be approved with NJ budget

TRENTON – Among the many bills positioned for final votes as the Legislature completes its push to approve the budget and start its election-year recess are five addressing hunger-related issues, long a priority of Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin. The bills include two that address how SNAP food-assistance benefits are administered,...