WALKER — Storage system manufacturer Speedrack Products Group Ltd. is expanding its Michigan operations with a nearly $65 million investment Walker. The pallet racking and storage company plans to create 160 new jobs at the new facility planned at 3060 South Industrial Drive NW in Walker. Speedrack was founded in 1954 in Skokie, Ill., but established its headquarters in Alpine Township in 1989. The company employs nearly 300 people and has manufactured all of its vertical rack storage units in Michigan for the last 20 years between two industrial sites in Quincy and Litchfield.