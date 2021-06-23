Eugene R. 'Gene' Cookus

Hastings, Nebraska resident Eugene Ray “Gene” Cookus, 93, passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings. Private family services will be held at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.