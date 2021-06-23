Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft
Recollections flood Richmond-bred vocalist Lucy Dacus, who’s written lyrics for three solo albums and a collaborative record as a member of boygenius. Since issuing her 2016 debut, “No Burden,” she’s inked a deal with Matador and toured well beyond the Commonwealth’s confines. A few times. But Dacus continues to draw from her formative experiences in Virginia for the narratives she recounts, then dissects, on “Home Video” — her third full-length, which wavers between art-pop and somber tunes that defy categorization.dailyprogress.com