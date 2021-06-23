Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lucy Dacus aims at mastering the art of songcraft

By Dave Cantor For The Daily Progress
Daily Progress
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecollections flood Richmond-bred vocalist Lucy Dacus, who’s written lyrics for three solo albums and a collaborative record as a member of boygenius. Since issuing her 2016 debut, “No Burden,” she’s inked a deal with Matador and toured well beyond the Commonwealth’s confines. A few times. But Dacus continues to draw from her formative experiences in Virginia for the narratives she recounts, then dissects, on “Home Video” — her third full-length, which wavers between art-pop and somber tunes that defy categorization.

dailyprogress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audre Lorde
Person
Lucy Dacus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Historian#Mastering#Matador#Commonwealth#Home Video#Thumbs#Vbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
CelebritiesNYLON

Lucy Dacus: Past, Present, And Future

On her new album Home Video, out June 25, Lucy Dacus examines her past over the course of 11 nostalgia-fueled songs that re-analyze her formative adolescent years. But today, she’s here to confront her future. “What does it mean that it’s inverted?” she says, peering down at the Ace of...
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Lucy Dacus Invites Us into the Complicated Past on Home Video

Digging into personal history is not a new undertaking for Lucy Dacus. Historian, Dacus’ 2018 album (as well as Paste’s pick for the best of that year) and the follow-up to her 2016 debut No Burden, followed the end of a five-year relationship and the death of Dacus’ grandmother. She chronicled the split on “Night Shift,” which very well might be one of the best breakup songs ever written, and honored her late grandmother on “Pillar of Truth,” which—warning—has been known to induce ugly sobs. She did a magnificent job throughout the album knitting together her own sorrows and joy with our collective strife in 2018.
ReligionNPR

Lucy Dacus, 'VBS'

As a child, tween or teen, you want to feel like you belong. Lucy Dacus' "VBS" explores this feeling in a particular place —Vacation Bible School, a brand of Christian church camp for kids. Dacus sings about some specific experiences of kids and teens who go to these camps: being told that you're a leader at an impressionable age, snorting nutmeg to try to get high and the feeling of wanting someone to believe in something greater as much as you do.
MusicNew Haven Register

Lucy Dacus' 'Home Video' Plays Like a Brilliant Coming of Age Memoir

In 2018, Lucy Dacus kicked off her album Historian with a startling admission: “The first time I tasted somebody else’s spit, I had a coughing fit.” That line was followed by six minutes of eviscerating lyrics and guitar riffs, making for a towering indie-rock moment right up there with the best of Paul Westerberg and Liz Phair — and “Night Shift” was just the first song on the album.
Celebritiesnetworthynewz.com

Can Lucy Dacus Ever Go Home Again?

In June of 2020, Lucy Dacus returned to her hometown of Richmond, Virginia for the first time since moving to Philadelphia. It had only been a few months, but she no longer recognized what she saw. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, throngs of Richmond residents were protesting police violence in the streets and demanding that the city finally get rid of its Confederate monuments. The famous Robert E. Lee statue that anoints one end of Monument Avenue was covered in colorful protest art. A little further south, a group of protestors had torn down a statue of Christopher Columbus and thrown it in a nearby lake. When Dacus saw the empty pedestal where Columbus once stood, she burst into tears.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.
CelebritiesStereogum

Watch Lucy Dacus Give A Cinematic Performance Of “Brando” On Kimmel

A couple of months ago, when she was a musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show, Lucy Dacus played live from the Virginia Repertory Theatre, the spot in Dacus’ Richmond hometown that’s emotionally significant for Dacus. (Dacus’ mother used to play piano for musicals in that theater, and Dacus herself acted in some of those musicals.) This week, Dacus will release her excellent new album Home Video. Last night, Dacus was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, and she once again performed in the Virginia Repertory Theatre. This time, she put a cool new twist on the performance.
MusicMTV

Lucy Dacus Captures Memory On A Musical

We so often think of music as a free-flowing expression of one’s innermost emotions — yearning, love, grief, dismay — that it’s jolting to hear Lucy Dacus speak about it as roughly the opposite. “There are a lot more facts in this,” the Richmond, Virginia-based 26-year-old says of her third album, Home Video, a collection of crystal-clear, folk-inflected rock songs with lyrics that match the music’s lucidity. Not that she’s out here burying statistics in music. Instead, she’s recounting old memories with no filter and turning them into songs, an attempt “to make order out of something… [and] assert control over my perception of myself.” In that regard, Home Video is a smashing success: It puts Dacus’s teenage and early-twenties experiences on the page more clearly than anything she’s done before.
Musicwestplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Lucy Dacus sings about young love and friendships

Lucy Dacus, "Home Video” (Matador) This is what the world of teenagers sounds like — intense, earnest, funny and sometimes beautiful. On “Home Video,” 26-year-old Lucy Dacus revisits …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
MusicPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up spending summers at Vacation Bible School and during the school year, sometimes skipping class to go to the movies with her friends in her hometown of Richmond, Va. Her third and latest album, Home Video, is an autobiographical, coming-of-age tale that borrows from those real life events she's tracked in journals since she was young.
MusicNME

Listen to Lucy Dacus put an ethereal spin on Snow Patrol’s ‘Chasing Cars’

Before releasing her new album ‘Home Video’ tomorrow, Lucy Dacus has shared a bewitching cover of Snow Patrol’s 2006 single ‘Chasing Cars’. Performed live for SiriusXMU Sessions, Dacus’ cover of the Scottish band’s smash hit retains its melancholic, slow-burning ambience, but adds to it an array of spectral synths and atmospherics.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Album reviews: Lucy Dacus – Home Video, and Hiss Golden Messenger – Quietly Blowing It

Lucy Dacus – Home VideoâââââDespite being lumbered with descriptors like “confessional” and “diaristic”, singer-songwriter Lucy Dacus has, ironically, spent most of her career to date writing songs that deliberately avoid the explicitly personal. Her debut, 2016’s No Burden, was about “travelling or having a crush and not wanting to be pigeonholed in one identity”, as she told The Independent in a new interview. Songs on her follow-up, 2018’s Historian, tackled “some of my core beliefs: writer’s block and death and how I handle loss in general”. Now, on the intimate Home Video, the Richmond, Virginia-born indie-rock hero – who also...
Musicinews.co.uk

Lucy Dacus, Home Video, review: Irresistibly nostalgic, like bingeing on John Hughes movies

There are scenes in the irresistibly nostalgic third album by indie songwriter Lucy Dacus that play out like a highlight reel from a classic coming-of-age movie. “You’re falling asleep on my shoulder in the back of your boyfriend’s car,” she croons on “Christine”, a woozy mid-tempo rocker that recalls a platonic relationship from Dacus’s teenage years in Richmond, Virginia.
MusicNo Depression

Lucy Dacus Pays a Loving Visit to Her Younger Self on ‘Home Video’

The past is a place fraught with pain, idealism, and unreliable recollections. The experience of revisiting your adolescent diaries proves this, often making you question how well you knew yourself, your desires, and your innermost thoughts. This is an exercise Lucy Dacus undertook when writing the songs for her third full-length album, Home Video, a collection of songs soaked in the kinds of confessional truths we hold closest to the chest. Dacus reckons with her own memory, finding humor, humility, and sadness in the details, like Easter eggs. She tackles the shame of growing into yourself in an environment steeped in religion, navigating sexuality, queerness, friendships, and firsts, deftly chronicling coming of age in Richmond, Virginia. The lyrics across Home Video are profoundly specific, immersing us in Dacus’ history yet still allowing us to see ourselves in it.
Musicideahuntr.com

Stream Lucy Dacus’ New Album Home Video

Lucy Dacus has just released Home Video, her highly anticipated new album and the third full-length LP of her career. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify. The 11-track album was inspired by Dacus’ coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia and is described as evoking the “specific moment in time growing up where emotions and relationships start becoming more complex.” Listening through the songs, two of which feature Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker, it’s clear that Dacus captured those feelings in an intimate and genuine way. Fans got a preview of such when she rolled out the singles “Thumbs”, “Hot & Heavy”, and “VBS”.
Musicnewsfinale.com

Lucy Dacus on music, songwriting and going home

In the two years since Lucy Dacus was last on “Saturday Sessions,” she released two acclaimed albums, built a devoted following, and even formed an indie supergroup. Her third and latest album, “Home Video,” was released on Friday. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Dacus about her music, her songwriting, and going home.
MusicCBS News

Saturday Sessions: Lucy Dacus performs "VBS"

In the three years since Lucy Dacus was last on “Saturday Sessions,” she has released two acclaimed albums, built a devoted following, and even formed an indie supergroup. Her third and latest album, "Home Video," was released yesterday. From Richmond, Virginia, Lucy Dacus performs "VBS."
CelebritiesJamBase

Lucy Dacus Performs On ‘CBS This Morning’

Lucy Dacus appeared on CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions. The singer-songwriter performed songs from her recently released album, Home Video. Home Video arrived on Friday and Dacus previewed the album with four singles. Lucy would perform three of those singles for her Saturday Session including “Hot & Heavy,” “VBS” and “Brando.” Lucy also sat down for an interview where she talked about Home Video as well as her songwriting process.