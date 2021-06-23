Car crashes decreased in Virginia during the pandemic, but deaths went up

Linda and Mike Oswald were only a few minutes into a road trip from Hayden, Idaho, to Everett, Wash., when out of nowhere, they said, a car slammed into their SUV. The June 6 collision shattered their back window and their dog, Tilly, was thrown from the vehicle. Nobody was seriously hurt in the accident, they said, but when Linda Oswald climbed out of the car, she noticed Tilly running as fast as he could across northern Idaho’s Rathdrum Prairie.