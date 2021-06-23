Cancel
Car crashes decreased in Virginia during the pandemic, but deaths went up

By Graham Moomaw Virginia Mercury
princewilliamtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of crashes on Virginia roads plummeted in 2020, according to new data, but the number of traffic deaths rose to the highest level in more than a decade. A total of 847 people died in traffic accidents last year, a roughly 2.4% increase over 2019. Numbers worsened in what transportation officials call the “belt, booze and speed” categories, with a sharp, 16.3% increase in speed-related deaths over last year.

www.princewilliamtimes.com
