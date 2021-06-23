Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears wants out of her 13-year conservatorship: ‘I’m so angry it’s insane’

Hastings Tribune
 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has finally confirmed what fans have long suspected: She wants out. Out of her conservatorship, out of her care appointments as currently structured, out of paying the people — presumably her conservators — who tell her “no” all the time. “I truly believe this conservatorship...

www.hastingstribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Conservatorships#Bessemer Trust Co#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Britney Spears turns on alerts with new and suspicious messages

A Britney Spears loves connecting with fans on social media, but her new posts are hard to understand. The legendary 39-year-old star came to Instagram on Tuesday March 23rd to share various posts, all referring to the color red. However, many fans seemed confused by this, given that it did not show red in the posts.
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s “Relaxed” Getaway After Conservatorship Hearing! It’s time for some well-deserved R&R. The day after sharing her truth in court, Britney Spears set off for a Hawaiian vacation to unwind with her boyfriend. The “Lucky” singer and trainer Sam Asghari flew on a private jet to...
CelebritiesBillboard

Jamie Lynn Spears Speaks Out in Support of Britney Spears, Explains Silence: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out in support of big sister Britney Spears after the pop superstar publicly testified for the first time in her conservatorship case on June 23. The former child star also addressed why she hasn't spoken out after her big sister's powerful testimony -- something fans have criticized the younger Spears for -- in an emotional video shared on her Instagram Stories Monday (June 28).
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Britney Spears was 'on so much medication' during X Factor, claims Louis Walsh

Britney Spears was "on so much medication" while filming as a judge on The X Factor, and was there physically but not mentally, claims Louis Walsh, who worked alongside her. Louis even claimed Britney 39, was so medicated she could barely sit up in her chair, after he judged several episodes on the 2012 series while standing in for Simon Cowell, alongside Britney and Demi Lovato.
Celebritiesfoxwilmington.com

Christina Aguilera says Britney Spears’ treatment has been ‘unacceptable’

Mouseketeers stick together. Christina Aguilera came out in support of Britney Spears’ ongoing battle against her conservatorship Monday night. “These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” the statement, posted via Aguilera’s Instagram Story, begins. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human,...
TV & Videoslatestnewspost.com

Christina Aguilera Throws Support Behind Britney Spears

“It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish,” writes Aguilera, in a thread accompanied with a throwback photo of the pair as kids. “To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesMSNBC

Britney Spears' IUD testimony was disturbing — and connects to a larger societal pattern

Conservatorships are used for people who can’t handle their own affairs — financial or otherwise. They’re used for people with dementia at the end of their lives or for people with long-term cognitive impairment. But in Britney Spears’ case, a conservatorship that was originally put in place as a “temporary” emergency measure in 2008, is now going on its 13th year. Spears wants out. And after searing testimony in court Wednesday, it seems like much of the world has rallied to the star's side.
Celebritiesthesaxon.org

Singer Christina Aguilera denounces the injustices Britney Spears is experiencing

“See that those closest to you silence you, ignore you, they abuse you or prevent you from receiving help must be the most painful, degrading and devastating thing that can happen to you. The mental and emotional damage of something like this can undermine the human spirit in an unimaginable way, so it must be taken very seriously ”, Christina Aguilera has reflected on the nightmare that her friend Britney continues to live, so he has also asked his fans not to stop showing their support for Britney at least until such an ordeal has ended. So He raised his voice saying that this is one of the worst injustices that can be done to someone.
Celebritiesusagag.com

Britney Spears and Sister Jamie Lynn’s Relationship Through the Years

Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out about her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle over the years — read more. Jamie Lynn Spears has made it clear that there’s no bond like a sister bond. The younger sister of Britney Spears isn’t happy with speculation that she doesn’t support the pop princess amid her conservatorship battle and the #FreeBritney movement.
Los Angeles, CAsandiegosun.com

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be happy

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): After American singer-songwriter Britney Spears' recent headline-making speech about her conservatorship in a Los Angeles court last week, her ex Kevin Federline wishes nothing but the best for the mother of his children. Speaking to People magazine, Federline's powerhouse divorce attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan recently...