Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsport, MD

Tonya Starr Martin

heraldmailmedia.com
 16 days ago

Williamsport - Nov 16, 1976 - Jun 21, 2021 Tonya Starr (Reed) Martin, 44, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center. Born on November 16, 1976 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of Penny Starr (Weaver) and Dale Clinton Reed. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents; Henry and Alice Reed, maternal grandparents; Bill and Dee Weaver, her father's companion; Betty Fares and Aunt Beau. Tonya graduated from North Hagerstown High School, class of 1994 and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Purdue University Global-Hagerstown, in Accounting. Tonya was previously employed by Washington County Public Schools and Blaine Window and Hardware. Tonya's true enjoyment was spending time with her grandbabies. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Greg "Lynn" Martin, daughter; Courtney Martin and husband Chris Weaver, Son Tyler Martin, Grandsons; Doodles and Punkie Weaver, Brother; Jeremy Grimes, Sister Jessie Snow and husband Mike, her mother's companion Paul Grimes, nephew Bigga and nieces; Tatum and Makayla, Half-sister; Kim Chance, and her companion, Donald Johnson. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown with Pastor James Gross officiating. Family will receive friends two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 4600 Fairfax Dr. #900, Arlington, VA 22203. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.

www.heraldmailmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamsport, MD
Williamsport, MD
Obituaries
City
Hagerstown, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Pennsylvania Ave#Williamsport Nov#Md
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden says Afghans must decide own future; U.S. to leave on Aug. 31

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday strongly defended his decision to pull U.S. military forces out of Afghanistan, saying the Afghan people must decide their own future and that he would not consign another generation of Americans to the 20-year war. Speaking in the White House...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Medical & BiotechNBC News

Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd Covid vaccine dose; shots still protect

Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12 months could dramatically boost immunity and maybe help ward off the latest worrisome coronavirus mutant. Research from multiple countries shows the Pfizer shot and other widely used Covid-19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy