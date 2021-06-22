Tonya Starr Martin

Williamsport - Nov 16, 1976 - Jun 21, 2021 Tonya Starr (Reed) Martin, 44, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021 at Meritus Medical Center. Born on November 16, 1976 in Hagerstown, she was the daughter of Penny Starr (Weaver) and Dale Clinton Reed. She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents; Henry and Alice Reed, maternal grandparents; Bill and Dee Weaver, her father's companion; Betty Fares and Aunt Beau. Tonya graduated from North Hagerstown High School, class of 1994 and went on to earn a Master's Degree from Purdue University Global-Hagerstown, in Accounting. Tonya was previously employed by Washington County Public Schools and Blaine Window and Hardware. Tonya's true enjoyment was spending time with her grandbabies. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Greg "Lynn" Martin, daughter; Courtney Martin and husband Chris Weaver, Son Tyler Martin, Grandsons; Doodles and Punkie Weaver, Brother; Jeremy Grimes, Sister Jessie Snow and husband Mike, her mother's companion Paul Grimes, nephew Bigga and nieces; Tatum and Makayla, Half-sister; Kim Chance, and her companion, Donald Johnson. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown with Pastor James Gross officiating. Family will receive friends two hours prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 4600 Fairfax Dr. #900, Arlington, VA 22203. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.